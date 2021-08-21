Another 22 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, most new cases in Ontario since early June

KITCHENER -

As the province reports the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since early June, Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed 22 more cases.

The Saturday afternoon online dashboard update for the region also shows 15 more cases considered resolved, while the active case count has gone up by eight.

Of these new cases, one is in a resident nine years or younger, two are between the ages of 10-19, and six are between the ages of 20-29.

The number of virus-related deaths has remained unchanged in the past 24 hours.

There are three fewer hospitalizations and one less person being treated in an area ICU.

Health officials have identified one more case as an Alpha variant.

Meanwhile, the number of active facility outbreaks in the area has gone down by one.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 18,760 confirmed cases, 18,325 resolved, 288 deaths, 143 active cases, 14 hospitalized, nine in the ICU, 4,953 variants of concern, five active outbreaks, 3,125 Alpha variants, 1,441 Deltas, 21 Betas, and 98 Gammas.

In Ontario, health officials reported 689 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is the highest number of infections in a single day since June 5.

The province also logged one additional COVID-19-related fatality, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,451.

On Saturday, 552 cases were in people not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. There were 137 cases in fully vaccinated people.

The province deemed 475 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Saturday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 544,679.