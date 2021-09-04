Another 22 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health has added 22 more COVID-19 cases to the running total.
They have also identified 23 more cases as variants of concern within the region.
The Saturday afternoon dashboard update shows an increase of 27 to the number of resolved cases, while the active case count has dropped by six.
There have been no virus related deaths reported since Aug. 31.
As students prepare to return to school after the long weekend, regional health officials reported five additional cases in those nine and younger, five more who are between the ages of 10 and 19, and two more who are in their twenties.
There are 21 more cases identified as the Delta variant and three as the Alpha variant.
The number of hospitalizations has remained the same in the past 24 hours, while there has been one more person admitted to an area ICU for the virus.
An outbreak has been declared at Victoria Place Retirement Home, with two case connected to it.
This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 19,051 confirmed cases, 18,592 resolved, 290 deaths, 164 active cases, 5,100 variants of concern, 3,130 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, 1,590 Deltas, seven hospitalized, seven in the ICU, seven active facility outbreaks, 1,099 cases in those nine and younger, 2,013 cases in those 10-19, and 4,664 cases in those 20-29.
In Ontario, health officials confirmed 944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, which comes after officials logged 807 cases on Friday and 865 cases on Thursday.
The last time the province reported more than 944 new cases in a single day was on May 30, when officials recorded 1,033 new cases.
Of the new infections reported Saturday, 736 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 208 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.
The province recorded nine new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,545.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal candidate accused of inappropriate behaviour says he is ending his re-election campaign
Liberal MP Raj Saini has announced that he will be ending his campaign for re-election in the Ontario riding of Kitchener Centre amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Canada, U.S. got smart about border 20 years ago, but not smart enough, say critics
Despite Canada allowing non-essential travel for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents, the U.S. has yet to reciprocate, citing the Delta variant of COVID-19 in extending its land-border restrictions until at least Sept. 21.
'We have to face it head-on': Canada's opioid crisis should be front and centre this election, advocates say
Advocates and front-line workers in crisis and rehab centres say that Canada’s federal election should tackle the issue of the opioid crisis 'head-on' as deaths skyrocket across the country.
Parties scrap over guns, COVID-19 response on Day 21 of campaign
The three main federal parties traded fire Saturday over their responses to gun violence and to the resurgence of COVID-19 on Day 21 of the federal election campaign.
UPDATED | Police find items linked to missing three-year-old Quebec boy; search now in fifth day
Jake Cote, 3, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
Alberta's new rules, including masking, now in effect province-wide
The Alberta government's new COVID-19 restrictions regarding masking and a curfew on serving liquor are now in force, but some events say they've gotten an 'exemption' from officials.
Back to school: How to limit stress and ease the transition for children
Good communication and positive thinking can help kids deal with anxiety as they head back to school, experts say.
Evacuation alerts ordered due to out-of-control Hedges Butte wildfire near Penticton, B.C.
Residents of 60 properties are on evacuation alert due to an out-of-control wildfire discovered Sept. 3, according to statements from the Penticton Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Ontario marks highest daily COVID-19 case count in months with more than 900 new infections
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 900 new COVID-19 cases, marking the highest case count seen in months.
London
-
'Safety first': 5,300 first-year students moving into Western University residences this weekend
Move-in weekend at Western University in London, Ont., looks a little different this year.
-
Firefighters battle blaze at Grey Street home
London fire responded to structure fire on Grey Street around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
-
COVID-19 case at protest prompts warning from Lambton Public Health
Lambton Public Health is asking anyone who attended a protest at Mike Weir Park earlier this week to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they feel unwell.
Windsor
-
Move-in day looks different on St. Clair College campus
It’s a big weekend for students across the region as they prepare to move into residence.
-
Evacuated Wheatley residents won’t be back in homes next week
More community consultations are expected as the investigation continues into the source of what caused a massive gas explosion in downtown Wheatley late last month.
-
'Brides are in tears': Restrictions coming for Windsor-Essex, Ont., weddings, bars and restaurants
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced Friday new restrictions that will affect restaurants, bars, weddings and funerals.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Will Dwyer continues fundraising efforts for Terry Fox Foundation
Barrie's million-dollar man is continuing towards his goal of raising an additional $1-million for the Terry Fox Foundation.
-
Wasaga Beach concert series wraps for the summer
As many people mark the unofficial last weekend of summer, a unique community event at one of the area's most popular destinations is also ending for the season.
-
Barrie marks Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness Day
The city of Barrie is one of dozens across the country recognizing Sept. 4 as Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Awareness Day.
Northern Ontario
-
'We have to face it head-on': Canada's opioid crisis should be front and centre this election, advocates say
Advocates and front-line workers in crisis and rehab centres say that Canada’s federal election should tackle the issue of the opioid crisis 'head-on' as deaths skyrocket across the country.
-
Back to school: How to limit stress and ease the transition for children
Good communication and positive thinking can help kids deal with anxiety as they head back to school, experts say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberal candidate accused of inappropriate behaviour says he is ending his re-election campaign
Liberal MP Raj Saini has announced that he will be ending his campaign for re-election in the Ontario riding of Kitchener Centre amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Ottawa
-
Two injured following small plane crash in rural west Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say two men in their 60s are in serious condition after a small plane crash in Ottawa's rural west end.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations steady in Ottawa on Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says 37 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are steady.
-
One person hospitalized following stabbing in ByWard Market
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing in the ByWard Market that sent one person to hospital.
Toronto
-
Ontario marks highest daily COVID-19 case count in months with more than 900 new infections
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 900 new COVID-19 cases, marking the highest case count seen in months.
-
Victim fatally shot after North York crash remembered as 'compassionate' family man
Construction workers with the paving company at the scene of a fatal shooting in North York are in shock and remembering their co-worker as a compassionate and kind family man.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberal candidate accused of inappropriate behaviour says he is ending his re-election campaign
Liberal MP Raj Saini has announced that he will be ending his campaign for re-election in the Ontario riding of Kitchener Centre amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Montreal
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Police find items linked to missing three-year-old Quebec boy; search now in fifth day
Jake Cote, 3, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
-
Montreal Canadiens do not match Hurricanes' offer for Jesperi Kotkaniemi
The Montreal Canadiens chose not to match the Carolina Hurricanes' offer for the services of Finnish forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was an independent player with compensation.
-
‘We are going to have to learn to live with the virus’: Dube says COVID-19 may linger longer than we thought
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé took to social media Friday to warn that eliminating COVID-19 in Quebec may be an unreachable goal if the virus continues to mutate.
Atlantic
-
Long lines and wait times: Concern grows at Nova Scotia – New Brunswick border
Traffic slowly trickles through the New Brunswick - Nova Scotia border as lineups start to form by mid-morning, but Saturday’s backup was nothing compared to the day before.
-
Some public health restrictions should return in N.B. until children can be vaccinated: Ottawa epidemiologist
An Ottawa-based epidemiologist says some public health measures should return to New Brunswick in order to protect kids under 12 who cannot get vaccinated.
-
'What am I supposed to do?': Mount Allison students in N.B. feel the effects of ER closures
The ongoing temporary overnight closures at the Sackville Memorial Hospital in Sackville, N.B. are now a cause for concern for students at Mount Allison University.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoban nearly stranded after being flown to Winnipeg for surgery
A Flin Flon man is calling on the province to address gaps in northern Manitoban healthcare after an emergency surgery nearly left him stranded in Winnipeg.
-
RCMP police dog injured during search warrant
An RCMP police dog was injured in the line of duty while executing a search warrant on Friday.
-
'We have to face it head-on': Canada's opioid crisis should be front and centre this election, advocates say
Advocates and front-line workers in crisis and rehab centres say that Canada’s federal election should tackle the issue of the opioid crisis 'head-on' as deaths skyrocket across the country.
Calgary
-
Alberta's new rules, including masking, now in effect province-wide
The Alberta government's new COVID-19 restrictions regarding masking and a curfew on serving liquor are now in force, but some events say they've gotten an 'exemption' from officials.
-
As her family remains stranded in Afghanistan, Calgary woman says Canada failed refugees
Murwarid Ziayee can’t go more than a few hours without tears streaming down her face as she worries about the safety of her family and friends back home in Afghanistan.
-
'This is not a quick fix': Experts worry vaccine incentive is too little too late for Alberta
Public health experts are wondering why Alberta is choosing to dish out $100 to those who decide to get vaccinated now and whether the measure will effectively respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Edmonton
-
Alberta will 'immediately' fill nurse shortages with third-party staff: Nurses union
The union representing nurses says Alberta Health Services (AHS) informed them it will “immediately” begin filling staffing shortages by hiring contract nurses from three agencies across Canada.
-
'This is not a quick fix': Experts worry vaccine incentive is too little too late for Alberta
Public health experts are wondering why Alberta is choosing to dish out $100 to those who decide to get vaccinated now and whether the measure will effectively respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
-
Police search for suspect that lifted skirt of 15-year-old girl at Edmonton store
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is searching for information that could help identify a suspect in a sexual assault.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Surrey
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Surrey early Saturday morning, according to the local RCMP detachment.
-
Experts warn of burn risks for kids as campfire ban lifts for several coastal areas of B.C.
The campfire ban in many coastal areas of B.C. has been lifted in time for the Labour Day long weekend, and experts are reminding campers to be careful.
-
RCMP investigate death of a child seriously injured at B.C. campground
RCMP are investigating the death of a child who was seriously injured at a campground in southeast British Columbia earlier this week.