KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.

The online dashboard update also shows 22 more cases considered resolved, while the active case count has stayed the same.

The number of related deaths, hospitalizations, and those being treated in the ICU have all remained unchanged in the past 24 hours.

Health officials have identified one more case as a variant of concern.

Facility outbreaks have been declared over at an unnamed food services store and a food processing plant.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 18,658 confirmed cases, 18,228 resolved, 286 deaths, 139 active cases, 18 hospitalized, 11 in the ICU, 4,911 variants of concern, 3,123 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, 1,399 Deltas, and five active outbreaks.

In Ontario, health officials logged 511 new cases on Sunday, which marks the fourth day in a row the daily case increase has been over 500.

Of the cases added today across the province, 350 were recorded in individuals who are unvaccinated and 67 were in those partially vaccinated. The remaining 94 cases were found in fully vaccinated people.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 555,561. This number includes 542,476 recoveries and 9,418 deaths related to the disease. No news deaths were reported in the last 24-hour period.