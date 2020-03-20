KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has announced another two positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning.

The updated numbers, posted to the region's website just after 10:30 a.m., bring the local total to 14.

The 13th local case is a man in his 70s who was tested at St. Mary's General Hospital.

He contracted the virus through community transmission, meaning there's no clear link to travel.

Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Friday that the man was already hospitalized at St. Mary's, and that he was identified to have COVID-19 thanks to increased testing being done for patients.

Dr. Wang says he had underlying health conditions, and that he is now in serious but stable condition.

The other new case was diagnosed in a woman in her 50s. She was tested at Grand River Hospital.

She's currently self-isolating at home.

Public Health says that patient had travelled on the Celebrity Summit cruise.

The region's website says that four of the region's 14 cases are connected somehow to Celebrity Summit. On Friday morning, though, Dr. Wang said that five cases are connected in some way to that cruise.

Two others in the region had previously been hospitalized for the virus, cases three and four. They've both since been released and are self-isolating at home.

Dr. Wang said Friday that the region has conducted 667 tests. Of those, 385 have been confirmed negative and 268 cases are pending results.

She says that 288 individuals are being monitored by Public Health.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.