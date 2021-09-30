Another 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region, one related death

KITCHENER -

Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed 15 more COVID-19 cases, as well as one more virus-related death.

The Thursday afternoon dashboard update also shows 21 more cases are now considered resolved, while the active case count has dropped by four.

The number of hospitalizations and those being treated in the ICU have remained the same in the past 24 hours.

Another 15 cases have been identified as variants of concern, while the number of Delta variants has gone up by 17. These numbers can often differentiate due to data catchup by Public Health.

Officials have also identified one more case as the Gamma variant.

An outbreak has been declared at an unnamed congregate setting.

Public Health is reporting three more cases in those nine and younger, three more in those between 10-19, and three more for those in their 20s.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals 19,649 confirmed cases, 19,199 resolved, 299 deaths, 149 active cases, 10 hospitalized, seven in the ICU, 6,383 variants of concern, 3,126 Alphas, 21 Betas, 99 Gammas, 2,876 Deltas, eight active facility outbreaks, 1,174 cases in those nine and younger, 2,104 cases in those between 10-19, and 4,804 cases in those between 20-29.

Ontario health officials did not release COVID-19 information on Thursday.