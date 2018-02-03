

CTV Kitchener





A low pressure system is moving across the province, bringing with it another round of snow.

Waterloo Region and surrounding areas could see between 10 to 15 centimetres of the white stuff this weekend.

Environment Canada says the snow should start falling Saturday afternoon and continue through to Sunday.

It isn’t expected to be heavy and will fall periodically throughout the weekend.

The special weather statement has been issued for areas between Windsor and as far north as Haliburton, including: Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Arthur, Goderich, Listowel, Stratford, Wingham, Brantford and Woodstock.

The agency says we could also see a dramatic drop in temperature Sunday, from a high of 0C in the afternoon to a low of -15C Sunday night.