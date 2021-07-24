KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but did not identify any cases as variants of concern.

The online dashboard update also shows 22 more cases considered resolved while the active case count drop by nine.

There have been no virus-related deaths reported in the area in the past 24 hours.

Thenumber of people hospitalized with the virus remained unchanged, however, the number of those being treated in the ICU dropped by three.

The active facility outbreak count went down by two.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 case totals to 18,271 confirmed cases, 17,845 resolved, 282 deaths, 134 active cases, 13 hospitalized, 13 in the ICU, nine facility outbreaks, 4,579 variants of concern, 3,122 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 96 Gammas, and 1,083 Deltas.

Meanwhile, another 5,348 vaccine doses were administered in the region on Friday. This brings the total number to 731,841.

Of the eligible population 12 and over in Waterloo Region, 81.26 per cent have received their first dose, while 63.75 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Ontario, health officials marked 170 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with three additional deaths. The province reported 192 new cases on Friday and 185 on Thursday.

The province’s COVID-19-related death toll stands at 9,311. Another 150 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 1,424 active cases across the province.

The province said it administered 124,261 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Friday. As of Saturday, 8,480,761 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.