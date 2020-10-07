KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported another 13 local cases of COVID-19.

The latest update includes eight new cases on Tuesday and another five added to totals from previous days.

There have been 1,828 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number has risen by nearly 400 since the start of September, when officials had reported 1,457 cases.

The latest total includes 1,577 resolved cases and 120 deaths, leaving 131 active cases in the region. Of those, there are two cases who are in hospital.

CASES IN YOUNG PEOPLE ON THE RISE

COVID-19 cases have been climbing in most age ranges, but especially in young people.

Those aged 20 to 29 now make up by far the largest demographic of cases, accounting for 361 of the region's total. That's a substantial increase compared to Sept. 6, when officials had logged 235 cases in that age range.

Those who are even young have also seen an increase, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows under the "characteristics" tab.

Cases in people aged 10 to 19 have more than doubled over the same time period, from 45 on Sept. 6 to 105 by Wednesday's update. Cases in kids under nine have risen more than 50 per cent, from 21 to 36 in the last month.

STATUS OF OUTBREAKS

Public health officials have ended one of the outbreaks in the region. A food and beverage service that had four cases linked to it is no longer in outbreak.

There are still five active outbreaks in the region. They are as follows:

Conestoga Lodge RH: one case in staff

Pinehaven LTC: one case in staff

Congregate setting: two cases in residents, two in staff

Ecole Cardinal-Léger: two total cases

One child-care setting: one total case

Health-care workers have done more than 140,000 tests in the region to date.

Public health officials across Ontario reported 583 new cases of the disease on Wednesday, including 173 cases in Toronto, 121 in Ottawa, 75 in York Region and 70 in Peel Region. That means that the rest of the province combined for just 144 cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Wednesday morning that 60 per cent of the new cases are in people under 40.