KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has confirmed another 13 cases of COVID-19 as the active case count drops by 26.

Public Health`s Sunday morning dashboard update also showed 39 more resolved cases and a drop of 26 active cases in the area to bring that total to 127.

Only two of the active cases have required hospitalization.

There have now been 1,779 positive cases, 1,532 resolved cases, and 120 deaths since the pandemic began.

An outbreak at a child-care facility has been declared over. This brings the number of active outbreaks in Waterloo Region to four, with the others being at:

One congregate setting: two cases in residents, two in staff

One food/beverage service: four cases

French Catholic school École élémentaire catholique Cardinal-Léger: Two cases

Another child-care facility: one case

Across Ontario, 566 new infections were reported on Sunday morning, a slight decrease from the 653 new cases on Saturday.

The province also reported seven new COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24-hour period. However, the Ministry of Health said that three of those deaths, recorded by Toronto Public Health in the "spring or summer," are only now being recorded as part of a “data review and data cleaning initiative."

As well, Ontario logged 534 more cases it now considers to be resolved. The Sunday report bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Ontario to 54,199, including 2,975 deaths and 45,819 recoveries.