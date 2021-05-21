Advertisement
Another 12 enforcement actions for disobeying COVID-19 restrictions issued in Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo administration building is seen in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday, June 11, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Region issued another 12 enforcement actions for contravening COVID-19 public health protocols this past week, officials say.
Between May 13 and 19, officials doled out seven enforcement actions. Another five were from a previous reporting period.
Grand River Transit security issued one ticket to a person for failing to wear a mask. Corporate security also ticketed a person at 150 Main St. in Cambridge. Those tickets were $240.
Ten people were fined to gatherings at private residences – seven in Kitchener, two in Waterloo, and one fine issued by Waterloo regional police. The fee for those contraventions is $880.