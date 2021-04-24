KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed an additional 118 COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update also shows 85 more cases considered resolved and an increase of 31 to the active case count.

The number of related deaths has remained unchanged at 249.

There are 51 new variants of concerns that have been identified. One more B.1.1.7 variant (first identified in the U.K.) has been discovered, while the number of B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa) and P.1 (first detected in Brazil) variants have remained the same.

There are five more hospitalizations in the area and one more person is being treated in the ICU for the virus.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 13,793 confirmed cases, 1,491 variants of concern, 45 B.1.1.7 variants, one B.1.351, one P.1, 12,905 resolved cases, 623 active cases, 62 hospitalizations, and 25 in the ICU

The number of active facility outbreaks in the region has gone down by five to a total of 24.

However, the online dashboard shows four facility outbreaks having been declared in the past 24 hours and 10 being declared over. Of the 10 outbreaks declared over, seven were at schools.

In Ontario, the 4,094 infections reported Saturday marks a decrease from the 4,505 cases logged a day earlier. Another 24 people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 441,404, including 7,887 deaths and 392,044 recoveries.