KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 115 new cases of COVID-19, as the running total for resolved cases jumped up by 135 and now sits at just under 7,000.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update also shows two more related deaths, the active case count drop by 24, five new cases being treated in the hospital, and one less person in the ICU for the virus.

The Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals now sit at 8,203 confirmed cases, 6,997 resolved, 181 deaths, 1,021 active cases, 42 hospitalized, 19 in the ICU.

The active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area went up by three on Saturday and now stands at 45.

Outbreaks have been declared at Beechwood Manor Retirement Home (one case in a staff member), a congregate setting (two cases connected), an industrial workplace (two cases), and a home childcare centre (two cases).

An outbreak has been declared over at a food and beverage service (two cases).

In Ontario, health officials reported 3,056 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 234,364. The new cases on Saturday is a slight increase over Friday when 2,998 infections were logged.

The 51 new COVID-19-related deaths bring the total number of fatalities to 5,340. The province also deemed 3,212 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Saturday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 200,406.