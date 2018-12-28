Featured
Another $100,000 winner in Waterloo Region
A Cambridge resident is celebrating after winning a $100,000 prize. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 2:53PM EST
A Cambridge resident is celebrating on his way to 2019 with a $100,000 win on an instant lottery game.
Lawrence Shanahan won the top prize on an Instant Jack Frost game.
The game costs $5.
Odds of winning a prize on the ticket are 1 in 3.41.
The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.