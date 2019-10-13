

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - The 32nd annual Oktoberfest Molson Bavarian Slo-Pitch Classic brought in more than 200 teams to compete in the tournament.

The two-day event sees games played on baseball diamonds in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.

Martin's Customizing is one of the slo-pitch teams participating and has competed in the tournament for nearly 20 years.

"We come out, try to win it every year to qualify for the provincial tournament. But most years we're just out to have fun," says James Loewen, one of the players on Martin's Customizing.

Teams come from all across the province to play in both men's and co-ed divisions.

Top qualifying teams will be invited to the 2020 provincial championships in Niagara Falls.

Even though it's not a German sport, many players say it's a big part of the Oktoberfest festivities.

And of course, beer makes up a significant portion of the event – win or lose.