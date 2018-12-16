

CTV Kitchener





The thirtieth annual To Stratford with Love dinner was held at the Rotary Complex on Saturday night.

According to organizers, about 1000 people came out for the free, traditional roast beef and baked potato meal, with 250 volunteers helping out.

And for dessert there were homemade pies and ice cream.

The annual dinner was founded three decades ago by husband and wife, Richard and Ruth Kneider who wanted everyone to be included in holiday festivities.

“The concept was just to get people who were by themselves, who were lonely, who were really struggling through the Christmas season to come and celebrate what Christmas really was for them,” says Ruth.

Organizers say the dinner is open for anyone who wants to share in the Christmas spirit.

Some of the stuffed animals collected at the Stratford Warriors teddy bear toss were handed out to local kids as well.