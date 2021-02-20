KITCHENER -- The annual ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser went ahead in Kitchener-Waterloo on Saturday with some changes due to the pandemic.

Participants in this year's event went on self-organized walks own their own, or with people they live with, due to the current provincial restrictions.

The goal of the event is to raise money for charities serving people who experience homelessness, hurt, and hunger.

Adult walkers who raised $150 or more, and youth who raised over $75 dollars, received a ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ toque.

Participants were out picking up the toque’s Saturday morning.

“We have over $204,000, so we’ve broken our record in the 11th year which is amazing, but across Canada over $8 million have been raised,” said Tonya Verburg, CEO of Ray of Hope.

Other local communities that took part include Cambridge, Stratford, Guelph, Elmira, Elora, and Wilmot.