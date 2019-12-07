KITCHENER -- Santa Claus and his helpers made an early stop in Waterloo Saturday morning to celebrate Christmas with some lucky kids.

KidsAbility hosted its 12th annual Oh Christmas Free event, giving children with special needs a chance to take a picture with the jolly fellow himself.

KidsAbility CEO Linda Kenny says for a lot of children, a visit to Santa at the mall can be stressful for the whole family.

"We know that some kids don't do well with that. But you know, every parent wants their child to have that opportunity to have a visit with Santa. So we love that this is just one way this can happen," Kenny says.

With a private meeting space and shorter lines, 75 kids from more than forty local families were able to get comfortable and interact with Santa.

It took more than 100 volunteers to put on the event.

Children were also entertained with activities like storytelling and crafts.