Annual Breithaupt book sale returns to raise money for senior’s special events

Following a four-year pandemic break, the Breithaupt book sale made its return to Kitchener for the community to enjoy.

Books of all genres were donated to the sale with volunteers spending days to sort them all.

“It’s fun. It’s like a treasure hunt,” said Claire Mousseau, a book lover who attended with her husband. “You get to hunt through all the piles and you don’t know what you’re going to find.”

While some book enthusiasts took the time to browse through the assortment, others knew exactly what they were there to find.

“I’m looking for some Alexander McCall Smith books, which I haven’t seen yet but I’ll still look,” said Beverly Saliwonchyk.

Despite not having a definitive number, organizers estimate that thousands of books were collected for the sale.

“I can’t even comprehend how many books we have here,” said Aimie Raven LeRuez. “I know I had one gentleman come in with 800 books by himself so the numbers have to be in the tens of thousands.”

Though the main attraction for most is the books, the sale also offers a variety of puzzles, games, movies and CDs.

A portion of the proceeds raised will go towards special events for the senior population at the Breithaupt Centre.

“This is my community centre. I come to exercise classes here,” said Saliwonchyk. “I donate books to the sale and I also buy books.”

The remaining funds will go to the House of Friendship.

“We’re just making sure that our community has the resources that they need,” said Raven LeRuez.

The sale began on Thursday but anyone hoping to check out the books will have until Saturday at 2 p.m. to do so.

“It’s a great way to connect with the community,” Raven LeRuez said. “You get a few books, meet some new people and get to find out what’s happening here at the Breithaupt Centre.