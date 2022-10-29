Annual Aberfoyle Farmer's Market comes to a close for 12th season

Saturday marked the final day of the annual event's 12th rendition and organizers say customer flow wasn't what it typically was.

"We just think maybe shopping habits have changed with the pandemic," said Jayme Mast, president and treasurer of the market. "We're still trying to get people to shop local and boost the traffic as much as possible."

However, a strong crowd turned up on Saturday, as more than 1,500 people were estimated to have purused the 67 vendors.

Those at the market were offering only homemade, homegrown, and handmade goods, with some small exceptions.

"It's a great market for that kind of business, you're just starting out, you're testing the waters," said Mast. "Support local and keep coming out, we want to keep this market alive."