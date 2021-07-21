KITCHENER -- An announcement about unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Brantford is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Six Nations elected Chief Mark Hill will speak at the Mohawk Institute around 2:30 p.m. Several other residential school survivors will also be in attendance, according to a media advisory about the announcement.

Hill said several weeks ago that he was communicating with federal officials and a search plan was imminent. He added the National Truth and Reconciliation Centre has recorded 52 deaths at the school, but said it's not known where those bodies are buried.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.

A list of Indigenous mental health resources can be accessed here.