A shop on farm property caught fire in Mapleton Township this morning.

Fire crews were called to the property on Twelfth Line shortly before 10 a.m.

Upon arrival crews seen smoke coming from the upper level of the shop.

There were three beef cattle and an alpaca located on the bottom level, but crews were able to contain the fire to the top level.

Fire officials say it was an electrical fire that was fueled by straw in the shop.

No one was hurt.