GUELPH -- It is not just humans who are developing cabin fever during this stay at home period. Many of our furry family members are feeling the same.

This could be because most off-leash municipal dog parks in Ontario remain closed to the public.

Some trails and forests have recently re-opened with limited capacity and strict physical distancing rules in place.

This means it can be difficult for owners to get their pets some exercise.

One man who owns three dogs he describes as energetic tells CTV News “They gotta run. If they're in the house. It's turmoil, it's turmoil…My house goes nuts.”

In a recent blog post, the Ontario SPCA has put together some creative ideas on how to keep pets active and engaged during self-isolation.

Suggestions include making sure they have a spot in the house with a vantage point, where they can view the outside world, updating training skills, and playing interactive games like hide-and-seek can keep both owner and pet entertained.

Jen Pandelidis, a spokesperson for the Ontario SPCA says, “If a dog’s board or if the dog needs more activity that kind of thing. They tend to act out so that’s when you kind of find that behavior that you might not so much enjoy when your home.”

She suggests backyard activities, such as filling a children’s pool with water and toys.

If your pet doesn’t like the water they may still have fun bobbing for the toys or treats.

“Building something like an agility course in your backyard with some lawn chairs and some garden steaks and getting your dog to weave around them with some rewards and treats is a really great way to sort of burn off that energy,” Pandelidis adds.

For dog owners who don’t have a backyard or are looking for more outdoor space, there are other options.

Owners of Pinetree Pet Resort in Guelph still have most of their business, including grooming and training shuttered due to the State of Emergency.

Veronica Negrin, who owns the resort with her husband Carlos says they have a private dog park which was open and free to the public pre-pandemic.

They have recently opened that fenced-in off-leash space to be available by reservation only.

“Four people, and four dogs for half an hour play time, or they can rent for up to one hour. No more than that, and we are asking that they come from the same household,” Negrin says.

A user of the park tells CTV News, “It's great having them out here, and watching them even gives me time to enjoy them.”

A separate park user says he can tell his typically very social dog is feeling down during isolation.

“He sees another dog on a walk now and before he didn't care, but now he just, he's desperate to meet them and he doesn't understand why he can't.”

Pandelidis says social and physical interactions are important for overall animal health.

“Enrichment is one of those things that really helps keep pet and pet owner together and it really helps ward off any unwanted behavior,” she adds.

It’s important cats, bunnies and other animals stay active and entertained during quarantine as well.

For more tips visit the OSPCA’s Blog post Indoor activities for your pets during isolation.