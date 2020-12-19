KITCHENER -- This year has been hard on local sanctuaries who rely on donations to care for their animals, but they are finding new ways to fundraise.

At the Browns’ Microsanctuary in Cambridge, they give rescued hens and roosters a safe place to call home.

“What we really want people to do is to get to know them,” says Temara Brown. “People don’t think they are anything more than objects. They are anything but just an object.”

Brown says each chicken has its own distinct personality.

“I’m very lucky. I really think [the chickens] have so much to teach everybody, especially the hens that we get out of the factory farms. They are the most inspiring, resilient little ladies.”

The pandemic has limited in-person visits, and the Browns say that has made fundraising efforts more challenging. They need that money for housing maintenance, feeding, and veterinarian visits. The medical bills for just one chicken can be as much as $1,000.

“Winter’s been very hard,” says Brown. “It’s always very hard for sanctuaries. There’s lots of bedding.”

Ed Vannatter, the co-founder of the Frog Hollow Farm Sanctuary near Woodstock, says he’s also facing similar challenges.

“The pandemic has obviously put a challenge on people’s finances, and so our monthly sponsorships haven’t gone away, but they’ve gone down.”

Frog Hollow Farm cares for larger animals, like cows, horses, goats, pigs and more.

They say they’re grateful for the support they have been receiving as they continue to try and provide the best home for their animals.

“When we bring them in, they are here forever,” says Vannatter. “We spay and neuter if necessary, if they haven’t already been. Then they stay here and live out their natural lives.”

Until they can start doing regular tours and programming again, both Browns’ Microsanctuary and Frog Hollow Farm say they best way to support their work is by learning about the animals.

People can also drop off food, or donate online to sponsor an animal that they continue to foster virtually.