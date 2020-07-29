KITCHENER -- Animal activists gathered on Wednesday night at the scene of a truck rollover that killed dozens of pigs earlier this week.

The crash happened on Monday morning on Highway 7/8 at Nafziger Road. The Ontario Provincial Police said about half of the 90 pigs on the truck were killed.

The group K-W Animal Save held a vigil with signs, banners and flowers to remember the animals that were killed.

"We're just trying to raise awareness and we're also trying to commemorate the lives that were lost due to this accident," organizer Jen Deighan-Schenk said. "There's a bigger picture here. Even if that truck didn't roll over, they would have been sent to the slaughterhouse."

The 41-year-old man driving the truck was charged with careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.