

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Day 14 of the election campaign is underway with another party leader set to make a stop in Waterloo Region.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is scheduled to make appearances in Cambridge today, although it’s not clear when those visits will take place.

According to the party's itinerary, Scheer will begin his day in Thorold at 10 a.m. with an announcement at Cracker Jack’s Bar and Grill in Thorold.

The schedule says he will then visit an unnamed local business in Cambridge, as well as the University of Waterloo campus in Cambridge.

There is no time listed for when these stops will be made or if there will be any availability for local media.

For his final stop, Scheer will head to London for 5 p.m. to finish his day.