

CTV Kitchener





Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer hosted a town hall meeting in Kitchener Thursday night.

Hundreds of people attended the event at LOT42.

Scheer took questions from the crowd on a wide range of topics including climate change, carbon tax and cannabis legalization.

The party leader took the time to restate his commitment to remove GST from home heating bills.

He also addressed several local issues facing residents of Waterloo region, saying infrastructure and accessibility are major issues.

“We toured a business today, a robotics company that was talking about how it's difficult to retain talent here, they go and compete with people from all around the world, and some of the challenges, moving around the area, traffic times, commute times, difficulty getting into those larger centers," Said Scheer.

He says he’s committed to working with his provincial counterparts for better roads and mass transit.