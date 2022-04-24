'An opportunity that could actually just change their lives': Olympic hopefuls test their skills in Guelph

The search is on for future Canadian Olympians.

Athletes from across the country were in Guelph this weekend, hoping to take their training to a higher level.

RBC Training Grounds held their first in-person event, after two years of virtual testing, to see if local athletes can compete at the Olympic level.

The event tests the strength, speed, power and endurance of athletes, to see if they are a fit with any national sport programs that are in need of competitors.

This year nine national programs are looking for athletes. They include: Bobsleigh-Skeleton, Canoe-Kayak, Cycling, Freestyle, Luge, Rowing, Rugby, Speed Skating and Volleyball.

"I think it's just exciting for them, it's an opportunity that could actually just change their lives," said Mandy Bujold, the former Olympic boxer from Kitchener and brand ambassador for the RBC Olympics program. "We have had over 13 athletes competing in the Olympics, winning eight medals."

Those chosen for the program will get financial help to compete at a higher level and they may need to relocate to another province to train.

RBC Training Grounds has a notable success story in Kelsey Mitchell, who attended the event as a soccer athlete before switching to cycling and bringing home a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Summer Games.

"Cycling, for example, is looking at power and then they look at the beep test," Bujold explained.

Athletes competing at the RBC Training Grounds event in Guelph. (April 24, 2022)

With Mitchell's success in mind, athletes at the Sunday's event were excited to show off their skills.

"I just wanted to see what I could do and how I can improve," said Dominik Bahadur, a 15-year-old runner from Kitchener. "Definitely sprints -- 100, 200."

"I was looking for the Speed Skating Canada people, because I'm short track right now,"Connor Waters, a 17-year-old from Oakville, said.

"I saw the ad in the newspaper and I thought I'd give it a shot," said Quinn Dyce, a 17-year-old from Fergus. "It sounded like a lot of fun. Rugby or wrestling would be really cool for me."

"Right now we're both really into rugby and we really love our experience at university," Stephanie Svaikauskas, a 20-year-old from Guelph, said. "We're looking forward to playing for Ontario and then maybe playing for Canada someday."

"We really do want to take it to the next level, and we want to see how far rugby can take us," said Emily Clark, a 20-year-old from Mississauga.

Guelph is one of three stops for RBC Training Groundsin Ontario. An event will be held in Ottawa next weekend, followed by Toronto. Any athletes between the ages of 14 and 25 who want to test their skills can sign up for their shot at being an Olympian.