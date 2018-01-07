

CTV Kitchener





An OPP cruiser was struck from behind Saturday afternoon.

An officer was responding to a single-vehicle collision on the westbound 401 near Putnam Road around the noon hour, when the cruiser was stuck by a black pickup truck.

The officer was outside of the cruiser at the time and did not suffer any injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck also remained uninjured.

No charges have been laid in this incident.