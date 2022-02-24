'An interesting process': Waterloo-Wellington residents tapping own maple trees

Residents in Waterloo-Wellington are beginning to tap their own maple trees for sap.

It’s part of Guelph Tool Library’s Urban Sugaring Project.

The group hands out tapping kits to families, who are then able to tap maple trees on their own yards.

“We kind of take out the tricky part, which is the boiling down and bottling, and instead people get the enjoyment, which is to collect the sap and enjoy the syrup,” said John Dennis, coordinator of the Urban Sugaring Project.

This year, 70 people across the area are participating in the program.

Mike Brennan and his neighbours in Kitchener are taking part.

“This year we have five neighbours participating and we have 11 trees being tapped,” Brennan said.

Tree tapping has become tradition for the neighbourhood, as they’ve been doing it for the past four years.

“For is it was a really neat experience to be able to do it in our own backyard,” said Laura Mendonca, Brennan’s neighbour.

Mendonca’s daughters, Eva, 11, and Nadia, 8, also participate. They said it’s not only a fun activity but also a learning experience.

“It’s an interesting process, it’s not a process you’ll see with other foods,” Eva said.

To tap a tree, the maple tree needs to be at least 10 inches in diameter.

First, you have to drill a 1.5 to two inches deep hole that is angled upwards into the trunk of the tree.

Next, insert the spile or tap into the hole and hang buckets from the hook of the spile.

Buckets hang from a maple tree, ready to collect sap. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

“The tap should start flowing on warm days following cold nights, below zero nights. We’re in the proper season now,” Brennan explained.

Over the next five weeks, the buckets will fill up with sap. Participants will bring that sap to the Guelph Tool Library, who will then boil the sap, which will then become maple syrup.

“Everyone who participants gets a minimum of a small bottle or 250 ml of syrup, and we leave that to a maximum of a litre of syrup,” Dennis said.

Brennan and his neighbours said the syrup is delicious.

“It’s just nice to know that it comes from your own trees.”