An inside look at policing in Waterloo Region: 2019 Annual Service Report
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 4:02PM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police Service are providing a comprehensive look at their policing numbers from 2019.
The 2019 Annual Report gives a snapshot of their year, condensed into 44 pages.
Here's a breakdown of the numbers, covering everything from complaints to drug seizures to budgets.
Total service calls:
- Total calls for service: 309,464
- Emergency calls: 145,373 (up eight per cent)
- Domestic violence: 5,889 (down 2.5 per cent);
- Break and enters: 2,334 (compared to 2,617 in 2018); suspected ties to organized, gang or hate crime: 16 (compared to one in 2018)
- Sudden death calls: 521 (down 6.5 per cent)
- Robbery calls: 300 (up 14 per cent)
- Arson calls: 80 (down 13 per cent)
Arrests and Charges:
- Total charges: 50,997
- Total arrests: 16,393
- Fatal four driving charges: 9,367; speeding: 7,250; impaired driving: 758; distracted driving: 706; failure to wear seatbelts: 653
- Domestic violence charges: 3,314 (up 2.5 per cent)
- Child exploitation charges: 124 (down 23 per cent); investigations were up 70 per cent
- Fraud charges: 62 (up 28 per cent)
Drugs seized
- Dried marijuana: 31,580 grams
- Methamphetamine: 6,511 grams
- Cocaine: 5,354 grams
- Fentanyl/carefentanil: 4,574 grams
- Oxycodone: 718 pills
- Heroin: 176 grams
- Ecstasy MDMA: 141 pills
Police complaints:
- Chief's complaints: 30 (down 9 per cent)
- Public complaints: 54 (down 29 per cent)
- Substantiated complaints: two
- Unsubstantiated complaints: 29
Budget:
- Expenses: $189,296,942
- Budget: $187,056,562
- Difference: $2,240,380
- Budgeted revenues: 17,522,156
- Actual revenues: 18,722,081
- Difference: 1,199,925
Other numbers:
- 41,352: record checks
- 25,854: vehicles checked through RIDE programs
- 15,452: hours volunteered by auxiliary members
- 776: sworn members of the police force
- 720: firearms disposed of
- 695: stolen vehicles
- 396: civilian members of the police force
- 304: counterfeit fraud cases investigated
- 239: suspects tracked by canine
- 88: major injury collisions
- 30: street checks; three were of visible minorities, the rest were not visible minorities
- 16: fatal injury collisions
- Nine: the time, in seconds, in which 911 operators aim to answer phones