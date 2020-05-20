KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police Service are providing a comprehensive look at their policing numbers from 2019.

The 2019 Annual Report gives a snapshot of their year, condensed into 44 pages.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers, covering everything from complaints to drug seizures to budgets.

Total service calls:

  • Total calls for service: 309,464
  • Emergency calls: 145,373 (up eight per cent)
  • Domestic violence: 5,889 (down 2.5 per cent);
  • Break and enters: 2,334 (compared to 2,617 in 2018); suspected ties to organized, gang or hate crime: 16 (compared to one in 2018)
  • Sudden death calls: 521 (down 6.5 per cent)
  • Robbery calls: 300 (up 14 per cent)
  • Arson calls: 80 (down 13 per cent)

Arrests and Charges:

  • Total charges: 50,997
  • Total arrests: 16,393
  • Fatal four driving charges: 9,367; speeding: 7,250; impaired driving: 758; distracted driving: 706; failure to wear seatbelts: 653
  • Domestic violence charges: 3,314 (up 2.5 per cent)
  • Child exploitation charges: 124 (down 23 per cent); investigations were up 70 per cent
  • Fraud charges: 62 (up 28 per cent)

Drugs seized

  • Dried marijuana: 31,580 grams
  • Methamphetamine: 6,511 grams
  • Cocaine: 5,354 grams
  • Fentanyl/carefentanil: 4,574 grams
  • Oxycodone: 718 pills
  • Heroin: 176 grams
  • Ecstasy MDMA: 141 pills

Police complaints:

  • Chief's complaints: 30 (down 9 per cent)
  • Public complaints: 54 (down 29 per cent)
  • Substantiated complaints: two
  • Unsubstantiated complaints: 29

Budget:

  • Expenses: $189,296,942
  • Budget: $187,056,562
  • Difference: $2,240,380
  • Budgeted revenues: 17,522,156
  • Actual revenues: 18,722,081
  • Difference: 1,199,925

Other numbers:

  • 41,352: record checks
  • 25,854: vehicles checked through RIDE programs
  • 15,452: hours volunteered by auxiliary members
  • 776: sworn members of the police force
  • 720: firearms disposed of
  • 695: stolen vehicles
  • 396: civilian members of the police force
  • 304: counterfeit fraud cases investigated
  • 239: suspects tracked by canine
  • 88: major injury collisions
  • 30: street checks; three were of visible minorities, the rest were not visible minorities
  • 16: fatal injury collisions
  • Nine: the time, in seconds, in which 911 operators aim to answer phones