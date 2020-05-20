KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police Service are providing a comprehensive look at their policing numbers from 2019.

The 2019 Annual Report gives a snapshot of their year, condensed into 44 pages.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers, covering everything from complaints to drug seizures to budgets.

Total service calls:

Total calls for service: 309,464

Emergency calls: 145,373 (up eight per cent)

Domestic violence: 5,889 (down 2.5 per cent);

Break and enters: 2,334 (compared to 2,617 in 2018); suspected ties to organized, gang or hate crime: 16 (compared to one in 2018)

Sudden death calls: 521 (down 6.5 per cent)

Robbery calls: 300 (up 14 per cent)

Arson calls: 80 (down 13 per cent)

Arrests and Charges:

Total charges: 50,997

Total arrests: 16,393

Fatal four driving charges: 9,367; speeding: 7,250; impaired driving: 758; distracted driving: 706; failure to wear seatbelts: 653

Domestic violence charges: 3,314 (up 2.5 per cent)

Child exploitation charges: 124 (down 23 per cent); investigations were up 70 per cent

Fraud charges: 62 (up 28 per cent)

Drugs seized

Dried marijuana: 31,580 grams

Methamphetamine: 6,511 grams

Cocaine: 5,354 grams

Fentanyl/carefentanil: 4,574 grams

Oxycodone: 718 pills

Heroin: 176 grams

Ecstasy MDMA: 141 pills

Police complaints:

Chief's complaints: 30 (down 9 per cent)

Public complaints: 54 (down 29 per cent)

Substantiated complaints: two

Unsubstantiated complaints: 29

Budget:

Expenses: $189,296,942

Budget: $187,056,562

Difference: $2,240,380

Budgeted revenues: 17,522,156

Actual revenues: 18,722,081

Difference: 1,199,925

Other numbers: