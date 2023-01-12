An emotional farewell to Forwell Super Variety in Kitchener

After more than 60 years in business, staff at a Kitchener staple will have to say a final farewell to their customers.

Forwell Super Variety has been on Lancaster Street since 1961.

“As a family, we've decided that we have to close,” manager Tracy Schneider said.

Schneider said it was a tough decision but one they had to make due to a looming road construction project on Lancaster Street. The work is expected to take a couple of years. Schneider said the store is aging and is in need of repairs and the family worries it won’t be worth it to keep it open.

Schneider’s father, Ed Forwell, opened the Kitchener store one year after his brother Joe opened the first Forwell at King Street and University Avenue in Waterloo. The Waterloo location shut down in 2012 after more than 50 years.

A third location was later opened by Joe’s stepson in Heidelberg. It was eventually sold by the family and still remains under different owners.

Schneider said her greatest memory she’ll cherish from the store is the three decades she worked alongside her father.

“My dad said ‘sleep here in the office’ and we slept in the office and we ate snacks and read magazines and apparently we were security at 15 years old,” Schneider said.

Her father worked almost right up until his passing in 2018.

Schneider said she never had the heart to fill his seat that still sits empty, but continues to feel his presence.

“The girls joke that when something falls off the shelf it's like ‘Eddie, you're playing tricks on us again,’” Schneider laughed.

The good memories also come with sad ones and Schneider said it’s been hard to come to grips with closing the store for good.

“I don't want to cry. But it's been a very emotional time to make this decision,” Schneider said.

The notice for customers at Forwell Super Variety. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)

It’s an emotional farewell for customers as well.

“You've got other convenience stores and it's just the business chains. Whereas this one is a ma and pa store and you've got a personal connection with the employees,” said customer Eric Knight.

Customers came to Forwell for convenience but stayed for the camaraderie for 62 years.

Their last day of business will be Jan. 31.