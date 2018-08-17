

CTV Kitchener





The Canadian Amputee and Disabilities National Open is being held at Grey Silo this week and 41 golfers from around the world are competing.

The golfers are not here to win as much as they are to renew acquaintances and share a common bond.

Trevor Ryke is from Cape Town, South Africa and is playing in his third Canadian Open.

“We enjoy the comradery, the travel, and the fun we have together,” he says.

Klaus Schaloske is an organizer for the tournament and says it is about much more than golf.

“When we see each other, we don’t look at each other as being disabled. We’re just friends,” he says.

Kitchener’s Josh Williams used to be number one in the world and has won the Canadian Championship four times.

This year, he is favoured in the Championship division.

“Playing disabled golf all over the world. It’s amazing… It’s always a tight-knit group,” he says.

The tournament ends on Friday.