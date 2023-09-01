Ambulance offload times down more than four hours at Guelph General Hospital

Ambulance offload times have dropped significantly at Guelph General Hospital (GGH) – to wait times paramedics and hospital staff haven’t seen since before the pandemic.

The average delay was around five hours in October 2022 and it plummeted to just 42 minutes in June 2023.

Leanne Swantko, deputy chief of Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service, said she’s seen even longer offload delays in the past. Offload delays are when paramedics take a patient to the emergency room and are forced to stay with them until there's a bed available.

“In early 2023, we still had patients waiting in excess of six, eight, ten hours in the offload hallways,” said Swantko. “We see a difference in our response time. We see a difference in our crew's morale and we see a difference in our ability to serve Wellington and Guelph.”

There’s also been a big drop in Code Reds – when there no ambulances available. Last year they had 22 Code Reds in one month. In June and July this year there were zero, with just one in August.

“We’re celebrating,” admitted Swantko.

WHAT HAS CHANGED?

Staff at GGH credit, in part, the implementation of new strategies to move people through quicker and paramedics said they’ve noticed.

“They were very proactive to prevent a reoccurrence. And that's the big piece that's changed for us,” said Swantko.

Summer is also typically a time when call volume is down.

“It’s down by about four per cent,” said Swantko.

The hospital has also made more space for patients by freeing up more beds.

“When the emergency department gets overwhelmed, we can open those up and we've brought on new staff in our hospital to help us look after those patients,” said Melissa Skinner, vice-president of patient services and chief nursing executive at GGH.

OFFLOAD NURSE COMING

Paramedics said they’ve received confirmation from the provincial government that they’ll get funding for an offload nurse to help even more – something they’ve never had before.

“It will make a big difference,” said Swantko.

Staff at the hospital confirmed the position has been posted.

FALL SURGE

While there’s been a lot of good news this summer, both paramedics and hospital staff remain cautiously optimistic.

“We tend to surge especially in our community as we have the university students return and then respiratory season,” said Swantko.

Hospital staff said it’s good to see improvements compared to last year and they hope to keep it up.

“We really wanted to see a better experience for our patients and a better flow through the system this year. Last year was an incredibly difficult time for our staff, for our patients and our community in Guelph,” said Skinner.

With additional patient care spaces, a soon-to-come offload nurse, combined with the collaborative hard work of paramedics, the hospital feels more prepared to take on what’s to come.