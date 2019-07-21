

CTV Kitchener





An ambulance was one of three vehicles involved in a collision in Guelph.

Police were called to the incident around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Willow and Imperial Roads.

The ambulance was reportedly responding to a call for service and had its emergency lights and sirens activated when it was struck by another vehicle.

Minor injuries were reported from the incident.

Guelph Police are reminding the public to slow down and move over when an emergency service vehicle has its emergency lights and sirens on.