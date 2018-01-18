

CTV Kitchener





A crash involving a Waterloo Region ambulance and an SUV shut down three lanes of Hespeler Road in Cambridge this morning.

Police say it happened just after 9 a.m.

The ambulance was responding to a call when the collision occurred.

Police say there was no patient in the ambulance at the time and neither of the occupants in the SUV or ambulance were hurt.

All lanes of traffic reopened just before 10 a.m.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.