Amber Alert issued for three-year-old Ontario boy
An Amber Alert has been issued by police in northern Ontario for missing 3-year-old William Gooden, believed to be with his mother Breana Gooden (Courtesy South SImcoe Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 5:52AM EDT
An Amber Alert has been issued by police in northern Ontario for a missing three-year-old boy.
Police say William Gooden was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury, Ont., to Toronto.
They say the boy is black, three feet tall with short black hair.
Police say he might be wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a Montreal Canadiens hat.
They allege the boy was abducted by 25-year-old Breana Gooden.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police