An Amber Alert has been issued for a child who was reported missing by the his father, police in Peel Region say.

Ethan Montes, five, is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed.

The father says he last saw her at 8 a.m. in Mississauga when she was taking the child to school. The boy’s mother reportedly picked him up from school at the end of the day.

Mohammed is thought to be driving a grey four-door Toyota Matrix with the Ontario license plate 379 WTM. The vehicle is a 2003 model.

The child is described as being three feet tall and 41 pounds with light brown skin, brown eyes, and short, black hair.

He was last seen wearing black Batman pyjamas.

Mohammed is described as five feet tall and 130 pounds with brown skin, brown eyes, black hair and glasses. Police say she was last seen in a blue shirt, black leggings, black boots with fur trim and a brown jacket.

It’s not known where the pair went but police say they were last seen in Mississauga in the area of Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say they have received reports that the pair had been spotted in London, Ont.

Police believe the pair has been missing since Wednesday evening and say that they are very concerned about their wellbeing.

They say they received a missing person report at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, when the father reported them gone.

An Amber Alert had not been issued because the criteria needs to be met first.