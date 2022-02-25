Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued an Amber Alert for a young girl last seen in Kitchener.

Naveah Sharpe, 1, is described as having brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was wearing a pink t-shirt and white tights. They added that she may have an 'Elf' doll with her.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Cody Sharpe. He's described as 5'9, 165 lbs., with short black hair and tattoos. He may be wearing black sweatpants and white shoes.

Police are looking for a black 4-door 2011 Honda Accord with licence plate CTND 442.

They say it was last seen in the area of Onward Avenue.

More to come…