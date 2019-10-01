

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - An Amber Alert has expired, but five children who have reportedly been abducted from the Niagara Region remain missing.

The Niagara Regional Police Service says that detectives from its child abuse unit are investigating the disappearance of the five children, who are aged five to 14.

Evalyn, five, Mattias, 10, Sovereign, 10, Eska, 13 and Magnus, 14, are believed to be in the company of their father, 49-year-old Ian MacDermid.

"The children are subject to a temporary custody order and their father is in contravention of the order by failing to return them," a press release from the NRPS reads in part.

"Detectives are concerned for the welfare and safety of the children."

The NRPS says they believe that the children were taken from their family home between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

They say that a missing person report was made to them on Oct. 1.

"This investigation was initiated through the Child Abuse Protocol for the Niagara Region, following a child protection investigation by Family and Children Services Niagara," the press release reads.

They were last seen in the area of Jordan, Ont., and are described as Asian. Police say that the suspect may be driving a gold or beige pickup truck and could be heading toward Toronto, where they have family ties and used to live.

MacDermid is described as standing six feet tall, about 280 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.