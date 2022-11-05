'Amazing we’re here to celebrate': 80 K-W Spitfire Squadron celebrates 80th anniversary

The sound of pipes and drums rang out at Region of Waterloo International Airport Saturday afternoon as 65 cadets with the 80 K-W Spitfire Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets marched for a special anniversary.

"It was 1941 that the cadets came into being and 80 years later it’s amazing that we’re here to celebrate together," said parent Claire McLaughlin.

This year marks the 80th year of training the youth of Canada.

"Basically we’re showing off that we’re here, we’ve survived 80 years and we look forward to what the next 80 years are like," said 14-year-old cadet Pacey O’Kelly.

Due to the pandemic, the ceremonial review was the first major in-person event the cadets have had in three years.

"It’s something as simple as getting together and actually doing the drills but they’re so happy about it because they’re doing it together," said Commanding Officer Major Shawn Wettig.

The annual ceremonial review is a time for cadets to show family and friends what they have learned over the past training year.

"We’re just continuing with our lessons and those lessons include drill, aviation, citizenship, leadership and other things like that," said O’Kelly.

The 80 Spitfire Squadron cadets have the opportunity to learn different compulsory skills, take part in aviation activities, and socialize with other youth who have the same interests.

"To be able to see the kids in person and to see them begin to interact together, I think kids during the pandemic suffered the lack of social activities," added Wettig.

As Saturday marked the first day of Veterans Week, the Spitfire Squadron honoured both current and former heroes during the event.

"We have incorporated a small remembrance ceremony into our own ceremony today and so we will be having a bugler play the Last Post, we will observe a minute of silence and them some cadets will read 'In Flanders Fields'," explained Wettig.

The squadron is now preparing for the Kitchener Remembrance Day Parade.