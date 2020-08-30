BADEN -- A wide range of players gathered at Foxwood County Club in Baden to compete for the 2020 Foxwood Open Disc Golf Tournament.

The pro and amateur players were originally supposed to play for the championship in May, but had it pushed back to Sunday in an effort to keep golfers safe.

“Originally we had tons of players coming from other provinces, the United States,” said Darrell Bankes, a course designer with Innova Disc Golf. “With borders closed we now just have a full field of Ontario players, except for one gentleman that happened to be in from Nova Scotia.”

Travis Montagner, an amateur player from Guelph, says the tournament was still a great opportunity to see how he stacks up against others.

“It’s my first tournament so I’m still getting the hang of the ropes here,” he said. “There are a lot of people around here to help guide you along the way.”

Some players say that, in a time of uncertainty, disc golf provides them with the perfect opportunity to get out, get active, and keep their distance.

“One of the biggest things is mental health and being able to come out and be in nature and have that experience and connection is wonderful,” said pro Colleen McInnes. “It’s such an easy sport to social distance with.”

The pros vied for a cash prize at the tournament and a chance to compete against some of the best. The top five from the day will qualify for the U.S. championships set for October, pending border travel restrictions.

“Just get into it,” said pro Jen Brown. “Pick yourself up one or two discs and just get out there and play. There’s probably a local course in your area and it’s super fund and you get to meet a lot of really awesome people.”