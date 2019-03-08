

A Cambridge councillor says he’s been told that a report recommending amalgamation is already in the hands of Ontario’s Municipal Affairs Minister, but other politicians involved in the process say that's not the case.

Coun. Nicholas Ermeta is asking the premier to rule out a Cambridge amalgamation with Kitchener and Waterloo, saying that Cambridge residents would fight the decision.

In an email to CTV and on social media, Ermeta says he’s received word from “trusted individuals at Queen’s Park” that the report is already in-office.

He says the sources wanted to tell him quickly because apparently the province wants to act "swiftly."

On Friday evening, Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry refuted any predetermined ruling for the municipal reviews.

"There are many different rumors right now, in municipalities right across Ontario, about the motive and ultimate outcome of this review," she says in a statement, "However, that is all they are – rumors."

McGarry says she spoke to the Minister of Municipal Affairs as recently as last week, and that he is looking to improve local governments, not force change.

"He has even indicated that the government has learned from an early example of not listening to local communities and doesn’t want to make the same mistakes again," McGarry says.

In January, the province announced former Waterloo Region Chair Ken Seiling would be one of two special advisors reviewing nine regional municipalities.

On Feb. 7, the advisors met with the seven local mayors along with Regional Chair Karen Redman.

Local officials said they hoped it was the first in a series of ongoing conversations.

Ken Seiling also says that no such report had been submitted.

"I can confirm that we are just completing the first of three phases of our consultation and that no report has been written or issued," Seiling said in an email.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs also says they are still planning to do spring consultations and that there is no predetermined outcome for the review.