'Always say I love you': Ancaster, Ont. mother on the grief of losing her teen son in a car crash
An Ancaster, Ont. mom is mourning her 19-year-old son who died in a car crash in Brant County on Jan. 21.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Cockshutt Road just before 8 a.m.
Police said a 2004 Honda struck a hydro pole and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shawna Hainer said she was devastated to find out it was her son Quinn.
She describes him as an amazing son and a great human being.
“He was very passionate about life, and his family. He just wanted to take care of everyone,” said Shawna.
His step-father said Quinn was working and saving up money to go to university.
“He had goals and ambitions and he had drive. He had it all mapped out,” said Jason Johnson.
Quinn’s family called him a caring soul who always put others first.
“There are not many people like that in world. He just made a difference, everywhere he went. Everything he touched,” Jason said.
On Thursday, at the scene of the crash, there was a memorial honouring Quinn.
A memorial to a 19-year-old victim of a Brant County crash is seen on Jan. 22, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
Cockshutt Road is now forever a part of the Hainer family.
They would like to see some positive change and are hoping a stop sign could be installed at the intersection.
“I hope that they put a few stop signs on that road so no one else has to feel this pain,” Shawna explained.
CTV News reached out to Brant County officials who confirmed they recently completed improvements on Cockshutt Road, including adding turning lanes at Burtch Road. A speed study is also planned for later this year.
“I want the people on that road to be heard finally, that there are no more accidents or deaths on that road,” Shawna said.
Despite the grief, Shawna said she finds solace in knowing her last words to her son were “I love you” and she’s encouraging others to tell the people they care about the same thing.
“Just always say I love you. Hold them and squeeze them tight and say you love them,” Shawna said.
