Altercation with 'large group' in Kitchener results in injuries, charges: WRPS

Three people have been hurt, one had their property taken, and another has been arrested following an altercation in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.

Officers were first called to the incident involving a "large group" in the area of Duke and Scott Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they found two people with minor injuries, while one person had their personal property taken and needed to be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who knows about or witnessed the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.