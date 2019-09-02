Featured
Altercation under investigation in Waterloo
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 12:31PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak to a man and woman involved in an altercation.
Officers responded to the reported incident around 7 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Royal Beech Drive and Erbsville Road in Waterloo.
The man supposedly involved is being described as white, middle-aged, wearing a hooded sweater, and riding a bike with a black and yellow trailer attached.
Police say the woman is being described as Asian, 20-30 years old, and wearing black pants and a grey shirt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.