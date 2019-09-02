

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak to a man and woman involved in an altercation.

Officers responded to the reported incident around 7 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Royal Beech Drive and Erbsville Road in Waterloo.

The man supposedly involved is being described as white, middle-aged, wearing a hooded sweater, and riding a bike with a black and yellow trailer attached.

Police say the woman is being described as Asian, 20-30 years old, and wearing black pants and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.