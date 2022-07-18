Altercation involving weapon results in charges: police

Waterloo Regional Police Service say a 26-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with multiple weapons-related offences, including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

According to police, on July 15, at approximately 6:50 p.m., they received a report of a physical altercation at a business in the area of King Street East and Ottawa Street South.

Once in the area, police located the two men involved in the altercation. Police said they were not known to each other.

The victim, a 34-year-old Kitchener man, suffered minor physical injuries and was not transported to hospital.