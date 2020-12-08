KITCHENER -- Almost one in four employers in Kitchener and Cambridge are planning to hire more employees for the upcoming quarter.

According to a ManpowerGroup employment outlook survey, 24 per cent of employers responded that way, while 72 per cent said they planned to maintain their current staffing levels in the first quarter of 2021.

Four per cent were unsure of their hiring intentions.

That makes for a "steady hiring climate" anticipated in those cities, a news release from ManpowerGroup said in part.

"With the uncertainty surrounding the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a moderate hiring Outlook for employers in the first quarter of 2021 can be seen as a positive development," said county manager Darlene Minatel in a news release.

She said that nine out of 10 industry sectors are expecting to add workers in the upcoming quarter, meaning that there would be "opportunities for job seekers."

The company reported that the most optimistic hiring outlooks for Q1 next year were in public administration and transportation and public utilities.

Fourteen per cent of employers expect to return to pre-COVID-19-hiring levels by then.