KITCHENER -- While many people may have suspected as much, it's official: last month was one of the hottest months of July on record.

According to the University of Waterloo weather station, July 2020 was the third-hottest in more than 100 years of records for Waterloo Region. The average temperature was just 1.3 degrees Celsius away from the all-time hottest, which was recorded back in 1955.

Only one day through the entire month was below the average temperature. July started off with 10 days in a row over 30 C, compared to the average hot streak in July which usually lasts 3.5 days.

The month saw 80 mm of rain, which is within the average range, but most of it fell over the course of just three days. That means that it may have felt drier than normal.

The hottest day of the month was on July 9, when temperatures hit 34.5 C. That was the highest temperature in July in almost a decade, and the hottest temperature of any month since Sept. 10, 2013, when temperatures hit 34.7 C.

That contributed to an average daily high of 29.6 C, a significant increase from the long-term average—based on data from the Waterloo-Wellington Airport between 1981 and 2010—of 26 C.

The minimum temperature through the month was 12 C, while the average daily low was 16.6 C. That's compared to the long-term average daily low of 14 C.

Waterloo Region has had 583.1 mm of rain so far this year, which is well above the average to date of 509 mm.