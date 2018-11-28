

In the midst of a tough week for the Ontario auto industry, Waterloo will be feeling the effects.

Nearly 200 people were notified last week that the plant will cease its operations in 2019.

Hoerbiger, located on Parkside Drive, has been in Waterloo since 2005, making transmissions and components for car companies.

“After considerable analysis to find a fair and equitable path forward for all stakeholders, we have regretfully come to the conclusion that we have no other option but to cease operation in 2019 at our Waterloo facility,” the company said in part.

While employees told CTV that they do supply parts to GM, which announced it would close its Oshawa plant, the company said it has nothing to do with that announcement.

Though a year was given, no exact date was provided for when the plant would close.