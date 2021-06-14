Advertisement
Alleged impaired driver travelling on rims: WRPS
Published Monday, June 14, 2021 1:00PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a man with impaired driving after he was pulled over in Kitchener over the weekend.
Officials said they received a report about the driver around 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Trussler Road and Huron Road.
Witnesses told police they were driving on the passenger-side rims and there was fluid leaking from the vehicle.
The driver was pulled over in the area of Strasburg Road.
A 35-year-old Kitchener man was charged with impaired driving, impaired over 80 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.